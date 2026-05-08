India News | 12 Years of Hollow Claims: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams Modi Govt, Alleges Surge in Crimes Against Women, Dalits

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the Central government, alleging that twelve years of its rule have exposed the "hollowness" of its claims regarding law and order and women's safety.

Citing data from a report from National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Kharge claimed since 2013, atrocities against vulnerable sections have increased significantly.

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In an X post, Kharge said, "Twelve years of the Modi Government have exposed the hollowness of its claims on 'law and order' and 'women's safety,' bringing the truth before the nation."

"Since 2013, according to the NCRB report -- Crimes against women have surged by 42.6%. Crimes against children have increased by 204.6%. Atrocities against Dalits have risen by 41.3%. Crimes against Adivasis have gone up by 46.7%. Cybercrime has exploded by 1,689%. And 10,546 farmers, 52,931 daily wage labourers, and 14,488 students have died by suicide in 2024," he said.

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Meanwhile, cases involving juveniles in conflict with the law and crimes against senior citizens have registered a notable increase in 2024, according to the official data of NCRB report for 2024.

A total of 34,878 cases were registered against juveniles in 2024, marking an increase of 11.2 per cent compared to 31,365 cases reported in 2023. The crime rate also rose from 7.1 in 2023 to 7.9 in 2024.

During the year, 42,633 juveniles were apprehended in connection with these cases. Of these, 34,648 juveniles were involved in offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), while 7,985 were linked to Special and Local Laws (SLL).

Data further revealed that a significant majority, 77.7 per cent of the apprehended juveniles, belonged to the 16 to 18 years age group, indicating higher involvement of older adolescents in criminal activities.

Meanwhile, crimes against senior citizens (aged above 60 years) saw a sharp rise of 16.9 per cent in 2024, with 32,602 cases registered compared to 27,886 cases in 2023. Among various crime heads, theft accounted for the highest number of cases at 4,786 (14.7 per cent), followed by forgery, cheating and fraud (4,451 cases, 13.7 per cent). Murder cases involving senior citizens stood at 1,229, accounting for 3.8 per cent of total cases. (ANI)

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