Jaipur, Oct 5 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 14 more fatalities due to novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 1,559, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 2,165 new cases on the day. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 1,46,195 and out of these 21,215 are under treatment.

As per the bulletin, 1,22,371 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

In Jaipur, the death toll from coronavirus infection is 327 till now, followed by 149 in Jodhpur, 116 in Bikaner, 110 in Ajmer, 103 in Kota, 82 in Bharatpur, 66 in Pali, 49 in Nagaur, 50 in Udaipur, 46 in Alwar, 36 in Sikar, 30 in Barmer, 26 in Dholpur and 24 in Rajsamand.

On Monday, Rajasthan recorded 2,165 new cases, including 450 in Jaipur, 365 in Jodhpur, 273 in Bikaner, 190 in Alwar, 112 in Ajmer, 109 in Bhilwara besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

