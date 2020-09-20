Srinagar, Sep 20 (PTI) Fourteen more fatalities related to coronavirus infection in a day took the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir past the 1,000-mark, while 1,457 fresh cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 63,990 on Sunday, officials said.

Of the fresh deaths, nine were reported from Jammu and five from the Valley. The total number of fatalities has increased to 1,001, they said, adding Jammu region has recorded 817 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day and the Kashmir Valley 640.

Officials said it was the 18th consecutive day that the Union Territory recorded more than 1,000 fresh cases in a day.

Jammu district reported the highest 266 new cases, followed by 228 in Srinagar district, they said.

There are 22,032 active cases of (COVD-19) in Jammu and Kashmir, while 40,957 patients have recovered so far, officials said.

