Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Four people got a new lease of life after the family of a 14-year-old boy, declared brain-dead after suffering critical injuries in a road accident, decided to donate his vital organs, an official said.

Dr Sudhir Bhandari, the principal of Sawai Mansingh Medical College on Tuesday said with the donation of kidneys, lungs, liver and heart of their son, the family saved lives of four people – three in Jaipur and one in Chennai.

Both the kidneys were transplanted to patients admitted at Sawai Mansingh Hospital, Jaipur and the liver to a patient in Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, Jaipur.

The boy's heart and lungs were air-dashed to Chennai and transplanted there to a 46-year-old woman at Apollo Hospital.

He said the heart and lungs were airlifted from Sawai Mansingh Hospital to Chennai and sent to the Apollo Hospital there from the airport through a green traffic corridor.

Vishal, a resident of Bassi near Jaipur, was riding a bike along with his three friends on January 26, when a bus moving ahead suddenly came to a grinding halt with the bike hitting it from behind.

Vishal was seriously injured in the accident as he was not wearing a helmet, Dr Bhandari said, adding he was admitted to Sawai Mansingh Hospital, where his condition deteriorated and was declared brain dead on January 31

After doctors explained about his health to family members and suggested them to consider donating organs, they agreed to it.

State Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma thanked Vishal's family members for taking the decision.

He said the organ donation is the biggest donation and said one person can save the lives of many people by donating organs.

