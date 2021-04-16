Port Blair, Apr 16 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 caseload rose to 5,262 as 15 more people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 63 as no new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

All the 15 new COVID-19 cases were detected in South Andaman district during contact tracing, he said.

The union territory now has 117 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - have no active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

Four more COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,082, he said.

The union territory administration has so far tested 3,45,485 samples for COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 1.52 per cent.

The official further said that the union territory administration has so far administered vaccines to more than 47,000 people in the archipelago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)