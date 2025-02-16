New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Delhi's caretaker Chief Minister and AAP leader, Atishi, on Sunday confirmed that around 15 people were killed and an equal number of persons were injured at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday due to a devastating stampede.

She expressed her condolences to the families of the victims, stating that they had been informed of the tragic incident. Atishi arrived at the LNJP hospital to offer support to the families of the victims of the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

Atishi revealed that two AAP MLAs are present at the scene, and she has instructed hospital management to notify them if any of the victim's families require assistance. Fortunately, 4-5 patients are expected to be discharged soon.

The incident has left 15 people dead, with their bodies brought to the LNJP hospital. An equal number of injured individuals are also receiving treatment at the hospital. However, two of the bodies remain unidentified.

Speaking to the media outside the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, she said, "Those who lost their lives, their families have been informed. It's a sad incident. Our two MLAs are here. I have asked hospital management to let our MLAs know if any of the victim's families need any kind of help. 4-5 patients will be discharged soon... 15 people were brought dead to the LNJP hospital, and the same number of injured are also admitted here...Two of the bodies are yet to be identified."

A devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday claimed the lives of at least 15 people and left several others injured.

"15 people, including 3 children, lost their lives; 10 others are injured in the incident that occurred at New Delhi railway station," said Chief Casualty Medical Officer, LNJP hospital.

Atishi posted on X, "The tragic death of devotees going to Maha Kumbh in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and heartbreaking. Met the families of the victims at the LNJP hospital. Many people are also injured, whose treatment is going on. Two of our MLAs are present in the hospital to help the victim families..."

Meanwhile, AAP leader Manish Sisodia took to social media platform X, and raised serious questions about the accountability of those responsible for maintaining order and safety at public spaces like railway stations.

"Innocent lives were lost and families were shattered in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. This is not just an accident but a cruel result of administrative negligence. How long will the common people keep paying the price for this?" Sisodia wrote on X.

AAP leader Aaley Mohammed Iqbal also visited LNJP hospital and said, " I am going inside (Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital) and will talk to the concerned doctors. As the MLA of the area, I will get information from the doctors about the number of casualties..."

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident occurred when a large number of passengers gathered on platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. Additionally, delays in the departures of Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani led to further congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14.

Reports indicate that around 1,500 general tickets were sold, leading to an overwhelming crowd. The situation worsened near platform no. 14 and the escalator at platform no. 1.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said a high-level inquiry has been ordered in the "unfortunate incident". (ANI)

