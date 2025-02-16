New Delhi, February 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded globally recognised Vedic scholar Tony Nader for his deep knowledge and passion for Indian culture and spirituality. "A few days ago, I had a very good interaction with Dr. Tony Nader. His knowledge and passion for Indian culture and spirituality are indeed commendable," wrote PM Modi on X.

Nader, a doctor with Ph.D in neuroscience and who trained at Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, had recently travelled to New Delhi to meet PM Modi and profusely praised Prime Minister for his visionary and nurturing leadership. "I had a deeply fulfilling meeting with the Honorable Prime Minister Modi ji at his residence, where we discussed the Veda, Maharishi, Transcendental Meditation, consciousness, and science. It was truly inspiring to witness firsthand the wisdom, knowledge, and deep care of a leader who supports not just India but the entire world family," he said earlier this week. Industry Body CII Hails PM Modi's US Visit, Seeks Strengthened Trade and Tech Partnerships.

"The people of India are fortunate to have his guidance. Under his visionary and nurturing leadership, India is rising across many fields and playing an increasingly significant role in fostering global peace and harmony among nations," he added. As the successor of transcendental meditation guru Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, Nader heads international organisations in over 100 countries, guiding the Transcendental Meditation programme and its advanced practices from Asia to America and Europe to Africa. NDA Government Working Tirelessly to Empower Bodo Community: PM Modi.

He combined his medical degree with his expertise in neurology and consciousness to deepen understanding of the scientific significance of the Vedas. In this milestone book, Nader offers "ideas that can change the world", giving profound solutions to questions that have long fascinated and intrigued philosophers and scientists alike, covering fields as diverse as the purpose of life, good and evil, consciousness, etc.

