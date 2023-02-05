Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) Police recovered 150 kilograms of poppy and arrested a drug peddler in the Jammu and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

A police team intercepted a vehicle on a highway at Suketar naka point when it was going to Jammu from Srinagar, they said.

During the search of the vehicle, police recovered 95 kgs of poppy and arrested one drug peddler Pargat Singh of Amritsar district of Punjab, they said.

A case in this matter was registered at Jhajjar Kotli police station.

Another vehicle was intercepted by police on a highway at Banihal and 55 kilograms of poppy was recovered during its search, they said.

The driver escaped from the spot. A case stands registered at police station Banihal and an investigation is on.

The search of the accused is on to apprehend him, they added.

