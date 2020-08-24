Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police on Sunday seized 15,000 litres of jaggery wash, 5 litres of country liquor in a raid at three villages in the limits of Guduru police station area.

A team led by Sub Inspector Durga Prasad conducted raids on country liquor making units in agricultural fields in Gandram, Goudapalem, Naidupeta villages in the range of Guduru police station area.

Also Read | Tom Holland in Talks to Join Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 10?.

In the raids, the police seized 5 litres of country liquor and 15,000 litres of jaggery wash, utensils and drums used for making the country liquor. The police also destroyed the seized liquor and jaggery wash.

However, no arrest was made during the raid. (ANI)

Also Read | Western Railway’s Total Revenue Loss Due to COVID-19 Crosses Rs 2,255 Crore, Refund of Rs 201 Cr Issued in Mumbai Division.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)