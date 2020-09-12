Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 12 (ANI): A total of 1,669 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 1,00,705 in the state, the health department said.

According to the state health department, the total number of cases in the state includes 1,221 deaths, 82,902 recoveries, and 16,582 active cases.

The total number of cases across the country stands at 46,59,984 and 9,58,316 cases are active. While 36,24,196 have recovered, 77,472 have lost their lives due to the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

