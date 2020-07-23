Itanagar, Jul 22 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday said that 167 personnel of different security forces and the police have tested positive for COVID-19.

Among them are 54 of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITPB), 32 personnel each of the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 16 of the Border Road Task Force (BRTF), said state Health Secretary P Parthiban.

Thirty-one personnel of the state police and two personnel of the Assam Rifles have also tested positive, he added.

Besides, 53 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Parthiban said most of those who tested positive have come to the state from other parts of the country.

"While the state government is extending support to the infected personnel from NDRF and BRTF by providing quarantine facilities and COVID-19 care centres, the personnel from Army, Assam Rifles and other central paramilitary forces are being taken care by their respective authorities, he said.

The antigen tests for truck drivers and those entering the state have already started at Banderdewa, Ruksin and Khonsa check-gates, and it would be extended soon to other entry points, Parthiban said

He said the state government has proposed to start plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

We are in the process to purchase apheresis machines and very soon one will be installed at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) to start plasma therapy. Such machines will also be installed in other districts in a phased manner, he added.

