Moscow, July 22: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed condolences over the loss of lives due to floods in several states of India. Putin in a telegram to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, “Russia shares the grief of those who lost their loved ones to the rampant elements, and hopes for a speedy recovery of all those injured.”

Office of Russia's President in a statement said, “Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his deepest condolences to President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over the tragic consequences of the floods in several states of the country.” Assam Floods: Death Toll Mounts to 89; Over 26 Lakh People Affected in 26 Districts of The State.

Statement By Office of Russia's President:

Russia shares the grief of those who lost their loved ones to the rampant elements, and hopes for a speedy recovery of all those injured: Vladimir Putin, President of Russia https://t.co/6muZhQFzbg — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

Besides Assam, eight other Indian states - Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala and Maharashtra - are staring at a serious flood situation. In Assam alone, 89 people lost their lives while over 26 lakh people have been affected due to floods.

In Bihar, a total of 8 districts have been affected. These are Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and East Champaran. Even in Gujarat, four districts - Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Porbandar -have been affected, killing 81 people this monsoon season.

(With inputs from IANS)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 12:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).