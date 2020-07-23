Guwahati, July 22: The death toll due to floods in Assam rose to 89 after two more people lost their lives on Wednesday. The deaths were reported from Barpeta and Morigaon districts of the state. According to reports, around 26.32 lakh people in 26 districts of Assam have been affected. At least 120 animals have also been killed in the floods so far.

According to the Forest Department and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials, 90 percent of the 430 sq km Kaziranga National Park remained flooded. The national park is home to more than 2,200 one-horned Indian rhinoceros. Around 14 lakh domesticated animals and over 8 lakh poultry birds were also affected. Assam Floods: Devastating Images & Videos Show Extent of Destruction as Calamity Hits Nearly 9.26 Lakh Residents.

Over 16.52 lakh people who are affected due to floods live in five western districts- Goalpara Barpeta, Morigaon, Dhubri and South Sakmara of the state. The ASDMA officials said that apart from the Brahmaputra, seven more rivers -- Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Beki, Kushiyara, Sankosh, Dharamtul -- are flowing above the danger mark in 12 districts. Over 2,525 villages and 115,515 hectares of crop area in 26 districts have been flooded.

The district administrations have set up 391 relief camps and distribution centres across 26 districts. In these caps, around 45,300 people have taken shelter. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday visited the flood-affected Barpeta district and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those who have lost their lives in the floods.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 12:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).