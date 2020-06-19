Mumbai, June 19 (PTI) With 17 new patients detected, the number of coronavirus cases in the slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai rose to 2,151 on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

One death due to COVID-19 was also reported in the area, which took the death toll to 79, it said.

Of 2,151 COVID-19 patients in Dharavi, 1,055 have been discharged from hospitals.

