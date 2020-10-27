Nashik, Oct 27 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district reached 92,427 on Tuesday after 171 people were detected with the infection, while 386 people recovered and 12 died during the day, an official said.

He said 85,307 people have been discharged from hospitals so far while the toll stood at 1,655.

Nashik city leads with 61,220 cases and 860 deaths, the official added.

