Jammu, May 1 (PTI) Police on Monday seized 175 kilograms of poppy from a car in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.
The car's driver, identified as Amit Sharma of Haryana, was placed under arrest, they added.
During routine checking of vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a police team intercepted an SUV at Chenani and during its search found 175 kilograms of poppy, the officials said.
A case was registered at police station Chenani in this regard and investigation launched, they said.
