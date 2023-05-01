Delhi, May 1: The gross GST revenue collected in the month of April, 2023 is ₹ 1,87,035 crore of which CGST is ₹38,440 crore, SGST is ₹47,412 crore, IGST is ₹89,158 crore (including ₹34,972 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹12,025 crore (including ₹901 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹45,864 crore to CGST and ₹37,959 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of April 2023 after regular settlement is ₹84,304 crore for CGST and ₹85,371 crore for the SGST. GST Collection Rises 12 Pc to Rs 1.87 Lakh Cr in April, Highest Ever Collection.

The revenues for the month of April 2023 are 12% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 16% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

For the first time gross GST collection has crossed ₹1.75 lakh crore mark. Total number of e-way bills generated in the month of March 2023 was 9.0 crore, which is 11% higher than 8.1 crore e-way bills generated in the month of February 2023.

Month of April 2023 saw the highest ever tax collection on a single day on 20th April 2023. On 20th April 2023, ₹ 68,228 crore was paid through 9. 8 lakh transactions. The highest single day payment last year (on the same date) was ₹ 57,846 crore through 9.6 lakh transactions. Sitharaman Asks CBIC to Introduce Automated GST Scrutiny System by Next Week.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of April 2023 as compared to April 2022.

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during April 2023[1]

State/UT Apr-22 Apr-23 Growth (%) Jammu and Kashmir 560 803 44 Himachal Pradesh 817 957 17 Punjab 1,994 2,316 16 Chandigarh 249 255 2 Uttarakhand 1,887 2,148 14 Haryana 8,197 10,035 22 Delhi 5,871 6,320 8 Rajasthan 4,547 4,785 5 Uttar Pradesh 8,534 10,320 21 Bihar 1,471 1,625 11 Sikkim 264 426 61 Arunachal Pradesh 196 238 21 Nagaland 68 88 29 Manipur 69 91 32 Mizoram 46 71 53 Tripura 107 133 25 Meghalaya 227 239 6 Assam 1,313 1,513 15 West Bengal 5,644 6,447 14 Jharkhand 3,100 3,701 19 Odisha 4,910 5,036 3 Chhattisgarh 2,977 3,508 18 Madhya Pradesh 3,339 4,267 28 Gujarat 11,264 11,721 4 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 381 399 5 Maharashtra 27,495 33,196 21 Karnataka 11,820 14,593 23 Goa 470 620 32 Lakshadweep 3 3 -7 Kerala 2,689 3,010 12 Tamil Nadu 9,724 11,559 19 Puducherry 206 218 6 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 87 92 5 Telangana 4,955 5,622 13 Andhra Pradesh 4,067 4,329 6 Ladakh 47 68 43 Other Territory 216 220 2 Center Jurisdiction 167 187 12 Grand Total 1,29,978 1,51,162 16

