Bhopal, Jun 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Madhya Pradesh rose to 12,448 on Wednesday with the detection of 187 fresh cases, including 45 in Bhopal, during the past 24 hours, health officials said.

The death toll in the state increased to 534 after nine more patients succumbed to the disease, they said.

Also, 138 persons were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of such people to 9,473, the officials said.

Among the 187 new cases, Bhopal reported the highest at 45 followed by 34 in Indore.

On Wednesday, five COVID-19 deaths were reported from Bhopal and four from Indore, the officials said.

No new coronavirus case had been reported from 29 districts since Tuesday evening.

While infections have been reported from all the 52 districts, four of them did not have any active case as on Wednesday, a state health bulletin said.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 34 to 4,461, while the death toll increased to 207, the health bulletin said.

Bhopal now has 2,601 COVID-19 cases of which 91 persons succumbed to the infection.

The health officials said there are 1,119 active containment zones in the state at present.

MP's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 12,448, active cases 2,441, new cases 187, deaths 534, discharged 9,473, number of tested people 3,14,978.

