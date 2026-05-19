MS Dhoni Trains With NSG Commandos in Chennai; ‘Captain Cool’ Flaunts His Shooting Skills in Viral Video (Watch)
A viral video of MS Dhoni participating in shooting drills with National Security Guard (NSG) commandos in Chennai has gone viral. The honorary Lieutenant Colonel showcased sharp marksmanship before jokingly asking the elite commandos if he was looking fit.
Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has captivated fans after a video emerged of him participating in tactical shooting drills with National Security Guard (NSG) commandos in Chennai. The 44-year-old veteran, who holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, visited the elite regional hub to experience their rigorous operational routines. In the viral footage, Dhoni showcases sharp marksmanship by successfully hitting targets with a submachine gun before sharing a lighthearted moment with the personnel, jokingly asking, "Am I looking fit?" The disciplined display has sparked widespread admiration across social media, reinforcing his deep-rooted connection to the armed forces. Will MS Dhoni Retire Tonight After CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Match?.
MS Dhoni Visit NSG Commando Regional Hub in Chennai, Trains With Them
6/6 hitting targets 🎯💥
- Posted by an NSG Official @msdhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/t8MH8XcgMp
— DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) May 17, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).