New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Many sharp-edged weapons including mobile phones have been recovered after a raid was conducted inside sub-jail 13 in Delhi's Mandoli Jail.

Jail officials said, "To stop such activities, we conduct inspection regularly and during one such search operation mobile phones, weapons were recovered from Mandoli jail on Thursday night."

According to jail officials, 19 mobile phones, handmade sharp weapons, wires and Rs 1,500 in cash were recovered during the search operation conducted at Mandoli jail on the intervening night of January 6 and 7.

According to the jail officials, it had come to the fore in the past that extortion rackets were going on from inside the jail. (ANI)

