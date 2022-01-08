Ahmedabad, January 8: In a case of Cyber Crime, a businessman from Ahmedabad alleged that phishers deactivated two of his sim cards and obtained new sim cards in his name to withdraw Rs 46 lakh from his bank account.

A gang of digital thugs recently took all information about a bank account by making a missed call on the mobile of a youth who is a resident of Satellite Extension of Ahmedabad, and a chemical businessman. After the missed call, Rs 46.38 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account.

This victim, Rakesh Shah, has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station, according to a report in News 18.

Shah was at home when he got a missed call on his mobile number from an unknown number. After that the tower and SIM of his mobile became unreachable and then turned inactive.

When both of his SIM cards stopped working, he went to the Vodafone-Idea showroom and got the postpaid number activated immediately. At the showroom he was informed that the prepaid connection would be activated in four hours.

Shah had lodged a complaint with the company that after sending an email in the night, the mobile phone was switched off at around 10 pm. But, much to his dismay, he realised the next morning that both the SIM cards had been blocked again during the process of activating the SIM.

After visiting Vodafone’s store, it was found that both the SIM cards were blocked at a Vodafone store in Kolkata. He came to know that his mobile was activated by activating a postpaid number and deactivating his prepaid number. After this incident, when he reached the Bank of Baroda, he was shocked to learn that 46 lakh had been withdrawn from his bank account.

The money was withdrawn through RTGS and IAPS and was transferred to the bank accounts of Sonai Das, Rohit Roy and Rakesh Vishwakarma.

After this incident, a complaint was registered in the cyber crime branch, and the police found out that Rs 46.36 lakh was withdrawn via 11 transactions and it was done by receiving the OTPs of banking transactions.

The police have registered a case and started investigation in the matter.

