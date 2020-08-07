Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Mizoram on Friday reported 19 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the state to 558.

The state has 270 active cases while 288 persons have been discharged/cured of the viral infection. One infected person has also migrated from the state.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs Each to the Next of Kin of Those Who Died Due to Landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

No deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state.

India's COVID-19 cases count crossed 20 lakh with the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases on Friday. (ANI)

Also Read | Sikh Man Assaulted by Policemen in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani, 2 Cops Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)