Chandigarh, Oct 7 (PTI) Haryana reported 19 more fatalities linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 1,528 while 1,283 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 1,37,398 in the state, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the new deaths, five were reported from Panchkula, three from Hisar; two each from Faridabad, Bhiwani, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar while one death each was reported from Gurugram, Palwal and Nuh districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurugram (293) and Faridabad (178).

Haryana has 11,029 active COVID-19 cases and a recovery rate of 90.86 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD

