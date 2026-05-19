Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

The tactical blueprint for tonight’s crucial IPL 2026 fixture between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has been finalised following the coin toss at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Rajasthan Royals' stand-in captain, Yashasvi Jaiswal, won the toss and elected to bowl first under intense summer conditions. With significant changes made to the starting elevens due to local injuries and personal matters, the selection of the five tactical substitutes on each bench will play a decisive role in how both captains navigate the middle and death overs of Match 64. You can follow Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals match scorecard here.

Lucknow’s Bench Options

Lucknow Super Giants, captained by Rishabh Pant, have named a balanced bench featuring Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Himmat Singh, and Arshin Kulkarni. Having been asked to bat first, the visitors are highly likely to utilise their substitution during the second innings to strengthen their bowling department.

Young spinner Manimaran Siddharth or medium-pacer Digvesh Singh Rathi could be introduced to exploit any grip offered by the Jaipur pitch as the night progresses. Conversely, if their batting order suffers an early collapse in the first innings, big-hitting options like Arshin Kulkarni or Mukul Choudhary—who previously struck a match-winning half-century this season—remain available to steady the innings. RR vs LSG Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

Rajasthan’s Tactical Flexibility

The home side has named a formidable set of substitutes, listing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, and regular skipper Riyan Parag. Parag’s inclusion on the bench follows a hamstring injury update shared by Jaiswal during the toss, confirming that the star all-rounder has been rested from the initial starting lineup as a precautionary measure.

Because the Royals are bowling first, they will look to complete their 20 overs using their primary bowling resources before substituting a specialist bowler out for an additional top-order batsman. Depending on the size of the target set by Lucknow, the hosts can call upon the explosive young talent of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or even a recovering Riyan Parag to bolster the batting chase under the floodlights.

Lucknow Super Giants Impact subs: Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni.

Rajasthan Royals Impact subs: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).