‘They Can Even Demolish My House, But I Will Never Bow Down’: Abhishek Banerjee Reacts After KMC Notices on 17 Kolkata Properties

Kolkata, May 19: Trinamool Congress general secretary and the party’s Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, on Tuesday reacted to the notice slapped on 17 properties owned or co-owned by him in Kolkata by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation authorities and said that whatever might come, he would not bow down to the new Bharatiya Janata Party-led regime in the state.

“Let them do whatever they like. They can send me notices. They can even demolish my house. But I will never bow down. Come what may, I will continue with my fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Abhishek Banerjee reportedly said at a meeting with newly elected party legislators in West Bengal, which was chaired by the Trinamool Congress supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. Political Vendetta or Incitement? TMC Defends Abhishek Banerjee After FIR Filed over Election Speeches.

A current party legislator who was present at the meeting said that while speaking there, Abhishek Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the current Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, and claimed that he was the main brain behind all such conspiracies against him. “He said that he had never seen a Chief Minister like the present one. Abhishek Banerjee also said that a person who was once seen taking money on camera is the Chief Minister,” said the Trinamool Congress legislator. West Bengal: Falta Nominee Jahangir Khan Exits Repoll Race in ‘People’s Interest’, BJP Rubs It In With ‘Lyari’ Jibe at TMC.

Incidentally, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation board is still under the control of the Trinamool Congress, with four-time party legislator and former West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim continuing as the corporation's mayor. At the meeting, it was also decided that the Trinamool Congress would hit the streets on May 21 near Howrah, Sealdah, and Ballygunge stations in Kolkata to protest the recent use of bulldozers to demolish illegal constructions and shops across the city. Incidentally, the re-polling for the Falta Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district will also be held on May 21.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 07:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).