Lucknow, Aug 26 (PTI) With 19 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, the infection tally rose to 17,09,192 on Thursday, while the death toll remained at 22,794 as no new fatality was reported, a health bulletin issued here said.

At present, there are 342 active cases in the state, while 16,86,056 people have recovered from the infection, it said.

A total of 2.16 lakh Covid tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to over 7.12 crore.

In view of other states witnessing a surge in Covid cases, Çhief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions to make people strictly follow the rules of night curfew that remains effective after 10 pm.

"The Covid situation in UP is under control and in view of rising cases in other states, we must not let our guard down. Everyone must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, ensure usage of masks and social distancing. Police should issue a warning so that the shops are closed by 10 pm. People should not roam on the streets unnecessarily," the chief minister said while addressing a meeting here earlier in the day.

