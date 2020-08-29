Ghaziabad, Aug 28 (PTI) The Excise Department here has arrested 19 youths for violating COVID-19 guidelines and consuming alcohol and hookah at a hotel, police said on Friday.

The accused were held during a raid at the hotel, Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek Verma said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Should Not Be Taken Lightly, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

An event manager based in the NCR had booked a party hall and some rooms in the hotel, the SP said, adding that the police have recovered hookah and other intoxicants from the spot.

The hotel manager, Haidar Chowdhary, has also been booked under the Excise Act for selling liquor without a license, he said. PTI CORR

Also Read | Tarek Fatah Apologises After Fact-Check Reveals His Video of ‘Islam Zindabad Rally’ is From Dhaka, Not Kolkata.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)