Islamabad, August 28: A day after posting a video clip on internet of Muslim men gathering on the streets and chanting 'Islam Zindabad', Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah on Friday apologised for the mistake. He clarified that the video of protest march was from Dhaka and not Kolkata.

Apologising for sharing the video, Tarek Fatah took to Twitter and wrote, "Yesterday I tweeted about a protest march that I was made to believe took place in Kolkata. It turns out I was given the wrong information. The protest march was held in Dhaka, not Kolkata. I have therefore deleted that Tweet and would like to apologize to you for my mistake." 'Islam Zindabad' Video Shared by Tarek Fatah With False Claim, Kolkata Police Initiates Action After Fake Claims Accusing Mamata Banerjee Govt.

Here's what Tarek Fatah said:

Yesterday I tweeted about a protest march that I was made to believe took place in Kolkata. It turns out I was given the wrong information. The protest march was held in Dhaka, not Kolkata. I have therefore deleted that Tweet and would like to apologize to you for my mistake. pic.twitter.com/yERQaS7rGB — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) August 28, 2020

It is to be known that Fateh had earlier shared a clip and claimed that the protest march took place in Kolkata, in which Muslim men gathered on the streets and chanting 'Islam Zindabad'. Following this, LatestLy did a fact check and found out that the video is from Dhaka. Bangladesh flag, as well as policemen in uniform from the country, can be seen in the video. So, while the incident looks true, but the claim that the video is from Kolkata is false.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has taken note of the incident and they have shared the same informing that legal action has been initiated against the person spreading the fake news.

