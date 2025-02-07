New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): A Special CBI court on Friday summoned a Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) officer who analysed voice sample of congress leader Jagdish Tytler. He has been summoned to record his statement as a prosecution witness for the CBI.

Tytler is facing a trial in a case of the killing of three Sikhs near Gurudwara Pul Bangash on November 1, 1984.

Special CBI judge Jitendra Singh summoned the Senior Scientific Officer, CFSL, New Delhi, for the next date of hearing.

The next date of hearing is February 27 and 28 for recording of his evidence.

Meanwhile, the court closed the evidence of Arun Kumar Gupta, senior scientific assistant, after his cross-examination by the defence counsel for Jagdish Tytler.

On January 28, the court had recorded evidence of Arun Kumar Gupta who had taken voice sample of Jagdish Tytler at CFSL New Delhi in April 2023.

An audio clip containing voice sample of Jagdish Tytler was also played in the court on January 28.

Arun Kumar Gupta took the voice sample of Jagdish Tytler at CFSL, New Delhi on April 11, 2023.

His voice sample was taken in connection with the evidence collected by the CBI during investigation.

The prosecution witness was cross-examined by the defence counsel Anil Kumar Sharma along with Apoorv and Anuj Sharma. CBI Public Prosecutor Amit Jindal, Advocate Surpreet Kaur, and Counsel for riots victims were also present during the hearing.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is on trial in the Rouse Avenue court in the Pul Bangash rioting and Sikh killings case. He appeared before the court during the hearing.

The court had directed to frame Charges under sections 143, 153A, 188, 149, 380, 436 IPC read with 302 and 109 IPC.

Tytler was discharged under section 148 IPC.

This incident occurred after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The CBI had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Tytler on May 20, 2023.

On July 26, 2023, Court had issued summons to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler after taking Cognizance of supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against him.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on May 20 filed charge-sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to anti-Sikh riots in 1984 following the assassination of then Prime Minister of India, on October 31, 1984. (ANI)

