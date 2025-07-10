India News | 1984 Anti Sikh Riots: Witness Tells Court Tytler Softly Threatened Him by Claiming Killing of Hundreds of Sikhs

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court recorded the statement of a person as a Prosecution witness in relation to a video CD in the 1984 Anti Sikh riots case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. A video CD allegedly containing the video and voice of Jagdish Tytler was brought to light by former DSGMC chairperson Manjit Singh GK.

This person told the court that in 2011, he had a meeting with Jagdish Tytler where he was softly threatened by Tytler by claiming that he had killed hundreds of Sikhs.

This witness also stated that Tytler claimed that he would be the chief minister.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh recorded the statement of Ravindra Singh Chauhan. His statement was recorded in the presence of CBI Prosecutor, Senior Advocate H S Phoolka, and Kamna Vohra.

During the recording of the statement witness deposed before the Court that he had a meeting with Tytler in connection with the dispute related to arbitration.

Ravindra Singh Chauhan deposed before the court, "In the meeting held between him and Jagdish Tytler on December 8, 2011, at around 10:15 PM, my sole motive was to get the dispute settled, but Tytler was trying to softly threaten me, his son being a Director in a company having Swiss Accounts, appointing High Court Judges, transfer of hawala money and generally he was discussing about the future Delhi election in which he is the Chief Minister candidate and this entire thing regarding fake arbitration was gone to media, it will destroy his career."

The witness further stated that Tytler also spoke about many other things which were recorded in the video and part of the record. He also identified Jagdish Tytler in the court.

This witness also stated that his statement was also recorded by the Crime Branch in 2022 in a complaint lodged by Jagdish Tytler regarding the fakeness of the video published in the media. "My statement was also recorded by the CBI during the investigation," the witness said.

The CD was played in the court. This witness deposed that CD contains five clips. He also identified that the person in the CD is Jagdish Tytler and the third person is Abhishak Verma.

Defence counsel Anil Kumar Sharma, along with Apoorv Sharma and Anuj Sharma, cross-examined the witness Ravindra Singh Chauhan.

Defence counsel submitted that this video and audio are nowhere connected with the Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

During the cross-examination witness deposed that he didn't know that Abhishek Verma had moved an application to become a witness in this case.

It was argued by the defence counsel that the CBI had stated before the court of ACJM Karkardooma Court that Abhishek Verma is involved in several cases. He can not be made a witness.

It is wrong to suggest that he knows that this video is moped, manipulated and edited to target the accused, the witness said in the cross-examination.

It is wrong to suggest his statement has been recorded to implicate the accused, Chauhan submitted. (ANI)

