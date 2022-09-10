Amritsar, Sep 10 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday said it has arrested two retired inspectors of state roadways who had allegedly been instrumental in changing the timings of government buses to favour private ones.

Raj Kumar Raju and Tarsem Singh, retired inspectors of Punjab Roadways Depot, were on the run after they were charged with bribery, a Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said in a statement.

The official said some employees of the Punjab Roadways were accused of collecting bribes either on a daily or a monthly basis to get the running timings of state buses from the bus stand changed so that private carriers could benefit.

The Vigilance Bureau had registered a case in this connection last year in Amristar under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation in the case is on, the spokesperson said.

