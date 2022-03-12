New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly abusing and attacking a police constable with beer bottle in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Ashok (22) and Yash Pratap Singh (22), both residents of Sarai Rohilla, they said.

On Thursday, constables Pradeep, Rikhil, and Vijay were on foot patrolling the Old Rohtak Road near Kishan Ganj Railway Station where they saw three men inside a car playing very loud music, police said.

They signalled the car driver to turn the volume down, who in turn confronted them with abuses but moved from the spot, a senior police officer said.

When they got to know that their car number was noted down, they took a U-turn and tried to run over the police staff but missed them and continued driving, the officer said.

All three passengers were holding beer bottles in their hand, he said.

Shocked with the assault, the three cops flagged a couple of bikers down and started chasing the car.

After a chase of almost 8-10 minutes, the car stopped, but before police could apprehend the accused, one of them hit Pradeep, one of the cops, on his forehead with a beer bottle, which was cut open and began to bleed, said the officer.

After the assault, the accused fled the spot in direction of Sarai Rohilla area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

An eyewitness identified the car driver as Ashok and another passenger as Yashu Chauhan.

Pradeep was taken to the hospital and a case was registered under relevant sections on his statement, police said.

Following the tip-off, police arrested two of the accused and also seized the car, which was found to have a beer bottle inside it, Kalsi said.

Upon interrogation, it was found that Ashok is a taxi driver who picks up passengers from Sarai Rohilla Railway Station, while Yash, a gym trainer in the same area, has previously been found involved in gambling case.

Efforts are on progress to nab the remaining third, Kalsi added.

