New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested two women who allegedly beat up a woman with sticks in the Shalimar Bagh area of the national capital, informed DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Rangnani said, "We have analysed the CCTV footage of the incident which showed four people, two boys and two women. We have arrested the two women, Megha and Neha. They have now been sent to jail."

Also Read | Omicron, New Cryptocurrency Named After New COVID-19 Variant, Shoots Up Over 900%; Outperforms Bitcoin & Ethereum.

"However, the victims (Mona Shokeen and her daughter) have put allegations on six people, out of which two are absconding," the DCP added.

According to police, the incident took place on November 19 when a group of persons beat up a woman with sticks in a residential colony in Shalimar Bagh. The case has been registered based on the woman's complaint.

Also Read | US Man Charged With Killing His Four Children, Mother-in-Law in Shooting.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)