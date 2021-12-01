New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against unknown people for allegedly beating up a woman with sticks in the Shalimar Bagh area of the city.

According to police, the incident took place on November 19 when a group of persons beat up a woman with sticks in a residential colony in Shalimar Bagh. The case has been registered based on the woman's complaint.

Police also analyzed the CCTV footage of the area. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

