Barrackpore, Oct 6 (PTI) A court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday remanded two accused persons arrested in connection with the killing of BJP leader Manish Shukla to 14 days' custody of the CID.

The sub-divisional judicial magistrate remanded Mohammed Khurram and Gulab Sheikh to 14-days' custody of the CID on a prayer by the prosecution lawyer.

The two persons, arrested in connection with the killing of Shukla on Sunday at Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district, have been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and common intention.

The state government has handed over the investigation in the case to the CID from the North 24 Parganas district police.

