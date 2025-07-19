Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Saturday with fake currency notes of nearly Rs 10 crore in face value from a guest house in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off that two persons checked into the guest house with big bags on Friday afternoon, a team of the Basirhat police district raided the place and made arrests, they said.

"The fake currency notes were seized from room 206 of the guest house. There were a few genuine currency notes among the fake ones," an officer said.

Police said they have information about the presence of fake currency notes at several places in Sandeshkhali, and efforts were underway to locate them.

Former TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his supporters used to spend a lot of time at this guest house, the officer said.

The owner of the guest house is also close to the notorious leader, he said.

