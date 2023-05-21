Bulandshahr (UP), May 21 (PTI) Two bike-borne men were killed after being hit by a vehicle in Shikarpur area here, police said on Sunday.

The accident happened on Saturday night, killing Aman (21) and Arun (25) on the spot, they said.

SHO, Shikarpur Prem Chandra Sharma said that a probe is on in the matter and attempts are on to trace the vehicle.

