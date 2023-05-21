New Delhi, May 21: A major fire broke out in the projector room of Fun Cinema in west Delhi on Sunday, but no injuries were reported as the hall was empty at that time, fire officials said.

The fire department got a call of the incident at 1.12 p.m. with the caller reporting a blaze in the projector room of auditorium no 3, and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Plastic Godown in Tikri Kalan, Huge Flames Visible For Kms As Rescue Operations Continue (Watch Videos).

Delhi Multiplex Fire

मोती नगर के Fun cinema में बने Audi 3 के प्रोजेक्टर रूम में आग लगी थी। दमकल विभाग को 1:12 पर आग की सूचना मिली थी। ADO Sarabjeet singh, Bhupender Parkash, STO Naveen Thakran Sub officer Parveen Kumar टीम ने आग पर काबू पाया। Audi 3 मे कोई शख्स मौजूद नहीं था। @AtulGargDFS pic.twitter.com/8WfAWtFv1P — Bhambrisahil94🇮🇳 (@Bhambrisahil941) May 21, 2023

The fire engines took two hours to bring the fire under control. The local police also assisted the fire fighters in the rescue operation. "Fortunately, at the time when the fire broke out there was no one present in the hall," a fire official said. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Shoe Manufacturing Factory in Narela, No Casualties Reported (See Pics).

The cause of fire was not yet known while a short circuit is said to be the reason behind the incident.

