New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Two unidentified bike-borne men allegedly stopped the vehicle of two others and robbed their bag containing Rs 50 lakh after opening fire in the air on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar flyover when the victims -- Harvinder Singh and Lucky Mehra - were riding the scooty, they said.

"A PCR call was received at 1.39 pm regarding the armed robbery at Tilak Nagar flyover,” Prashant Gautam, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

All CCTV cameras installed in and near the vicinity of the scene of crime are being scanned and efforts are being made to nab the culprits and establish the sequence of events, police said.

A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway, they added.

