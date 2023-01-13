Siliguri, January 13: Two Burmese pythons were rescued from inside a pipe at Teesta Barrage's mechanical yard office in the Fulbari area of Siliguri district of West Bengal on Friday, said forest officials.

The rescued pythons were later released in the forest.

"We received information that at Teesta Barrage's mechanical yard office in Fulbari, Siliguri, 2 Burmese pythons were spotted, we reached the site and found that two pythons were inside a pipe," said Arith Dey, forest official.

