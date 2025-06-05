New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Two buses and a car were damaged in a fire in west Delhi's Pankha Road on Thursday, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the official, a call regarding the fire was received at around 5.30 am, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The three vehicles were parked next to each other on the roadside when one of the buses caught fire. The flames soon engulfed the other two vehicles, the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

