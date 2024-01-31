Thane, Jan 31 (PTI) A group of persons allegedly manhandled two constables in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township when the police tried take the custody of two persons apprehended by the group on the suspicion of being thieves, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 12.30 am on Tuesday at Veshvi village in Uran area and a case has been registered against four persons in this connection, they said.

After receiving an alert that a group of individuals had apprehended two persons, suspecting them to be thieves, a police team reached the spot.

Resisting the police's attempt to take the custody of the two apprehended persons, some people from the group allegedly abused the security personnel and manhandled two constables, the official from Uran police station said.

When some of the senior police personnel tried to intervene, the group members abused them also, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by one of the constables, a case was registered against four persons under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from performing duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to any person being a public servant in discharge of his duty) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), the official said.

