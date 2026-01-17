Mumbai, January 17: Commuters using Mumbai’s suburban rail network are advised to plan their travel carefully this weekend as Central, Western, Harbour and Transharbour railways have announced significant "Mega Blocks" for Sunday, January 18. People are looking online to know if there is a Sunday mega block in Mumbai or not. This comes amid the general perception that every Sunday, there is a mega block in Mumbai affecting local train services in the city.

Those travelling by Mumbai local trains are searching online for answers to questions such as "Is there a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, January 18, 2026?" and "Will local train services be affected on Central, Western and other railway lines in the city?" In case you're wondering about the scheduled Sunday mega block, scroll below to find out. Vande Bharat Sleeper Launched: PM Narendra Modi Flags Off India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda (Watch Video).

Is There a Sunday Mega Block on January 18? Which Railway Lines in Mumbai Will Be Affected?

According to the announcement, there will be a mega block in Mumbai on the Central, Western, Harbour and Transharbour lines. The railways have announced a five-hour mega block on the Central line's Up and Down slow lines. The mega block will be undertaken between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations from 10:55 AM to 3:55 PM. Similarly, there will be a five-hour mega block on Up and Down Harbour lines between Vashi and Panvel stations from 11:05 AM to 4:05 PM.

On the other hand, the Thane-Vashi section on the Transharbour will remain operational from 11:05 AM to 4:05 AM on Sunday, January 17. While no block has been announced for the Uran line, railways said that there will be a full-day mega block on the Western line on Sunday, leading to cancellations of multiple local train services. The Sunday mega block on the Western line is for carrying out the work in connection with the construction of the 6th line between Kandivali and Borivali stations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Facebook Account of M-Indicator), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2026 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).