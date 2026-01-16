16 Jan, 12:50 (IST)

The alliance of ISLAM and Samajwadi Party has secured lead in more than 30 seats in Malegaon municipal corporation. The civic body in Maharashtra's Nashik district has 84 seats. ISLAM or Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Muslims is a new party floated by ex-MLA Asif Shaikh.

16 Jan, 11:33 (IST)

The Congress party has secured initial lead in the Latur Municipal Corporation. According to latest trends, Congress candidates are leading in 16 out of 70 seats. The BJP is ahead in 5 seats. However, in Solapur, the BJP is leading in 22 seats out of 102 seats. The Shiv Sena (Shinde) is ahead in 3 seats and the Congress 2.

16 Jan, 10:50 (IST)

The BJP-led Mahayuti and the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS bloc have secured lead in 25 wards each in the BMC elections 2026. In Pune, the Mahayuti is ahead in 32 out of 165 seats. In Nagpur, the Mahayuti is leading in 27 seats out of 151 seats. The Congress is leading in 4 seats in Pune, 3 in Pune and 5 in Mumbai. Ou of 131 seats in Thane, the Mahayuti is ahead in 15. In Bhiwandi-Nizampur, the BJP is leading in 6 out of 90 seats.

16 Jan, 10:28 (IST)

The BJP-led Mahayuti has taken early lead in Mumbai and Pune. Initial trends show the Mahayuti ahead in 23 wards of the BMC. The Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS bloc is leading in 10 wards. In Pune or PMC, the Mahayuti is ahead in 4 seats.

16 Jan, 10:05 (IST)

The counting of votes for the Maharashtra municipal corporation election results 2026 has begun. Initial trends are expected within an hour or two. A total of 2,869 seats are up for grab across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. Stay connected with us to get instant live news updates.

Mumbai, January 16: All eyes will be on the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections results 2026 today, January 16. The official counting process will commence at 10 AM. With 2,869 seats at stake, including the high-profile 227 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), early trends are expected to emerge within the first two hours. Stay here as LatestLY will provide live news updates on the Maharashtra municipal election results, initial trends and ward-wise winners list.

The polling day was marked by some technical controversies, specifically regarding the "indelible ink" used to mark voters' fingers. Several viral videos claimed the ink could be easily wiped off, leading to complaints from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray. The SEC has since dismissed these claims and ordered an investigation into the videos. All About Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026.

Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2026: The Political Stake

This election serves as a critical barometer for the state's political landscape following the major party splits of 2022. It is a defining test for the Mahayuti alliance (BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP) against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2026 Live Streaming.

Key Metric Statistic
Total Corporations 29 Municipal Corporations
Total Seats 2,869 Corporator Seats
Total Electoral Panels 893 (Prabhags)
Final Candidates 15,931 (after withdrawals)
Unopposed Wins 68 Candidates (primarily Mahayuti)

In Mumbai, a significant factor has been the reunion of the Thackeray cousins, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS working in tandem to protect their traditional Marathi heartland. Exit polls released late Thursday have projected a competitive race, with some agencies leaning toward a Mahayuti edge in the cash-rich BMC, while others suggest a tight finish in cities like Pune and Thane.

List of 29 Municipal Corporations

A total of 29 municipal corporations participated in this massive exercise. While the BMC remains the primary focus, several other major urban hubs are also electing new councils. The list includes:

  • Konkan Division: Mumbai (BMC), Thane (TMC), Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli (KDMC), Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayander and Panvel.

  • Western Maharashtra: Pune (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad and Kolhapur.

  • North Maharashtra: Nashik (NMC), Malegaon, Jalgaon, Dhule and Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar).

  • Vidarbha & Marathwada: Nagpur, Akola, Amravati, Chandrapur, Latur, Nanded-Waghala, Parbhani and Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).

Counting Day Readiness

Security has been intensified at counting centers across the state. In Mumbai alone, the police have deployed over 25,000 personnel to manage the 23 designated counting locations. Due to the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) process, final results for most wards are expected to be declared by late afternoon or early evening.