Mumbai, January 16: All eyes will be on the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections results 2026 today, January 16. The official counting process will commence at 10 AM. With 2,869 seats at stake, including the high-profile 227 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), early trends are expected to emerge within the first two hours. Stay here as LatestLY will provide live news updates on the Maharashtra municipal election results, initial trends and ward-wise winners list.

The polling day was marked by some technical controversies, specifically regarding the "indelible ink" used to mark voters' fingers. Several viral videos claimed the ink could be easily wiped off, leading to complaints from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray. The SEC has since dismissed these claims and ordered an investigation into the videos. All About Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026.

Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2026: The Political Stake

This election serves as a critical barometer for the state's political landscape following the major party splits of 2022. It is a defining test for the Mahayuti alliance (BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP) against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2026 Live Streaming.

Key Metric Statistic Total Corporations 29 Municipal Corporations Total Seats 2,869 Corporator Seats Total Electoral Panels 893 (Prabhags) Final Candidates 15,931 (after withdrawals) Unopposed Wins 68 Candidates (primarily Mahayuti)

In Mumbai, a significant factor has been the reunion of the Thackeray cousins, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS working in tandem to protect their traditional Marathi heartland. Exit polls released late Thursday have projected a competitive race, with some agencies leaning toward a Mahayuti edge in the cash-rich BMC, while others suggest a tight finish in cities like Pune and Thane.

List of 29 Municipal Corporations

A total of 29 municipal corporations participated in this massive exercise. While the BMC remains the primary focus, several other major urban hubs are also electing new councils. The list includes:

Konkan Division: Mumbai (BMC), Thane (TMC), Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli (KDMC), Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayander and Panvel.

Mumbai (BMC), Thane (TMC), Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli (KDMC), Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayander and Panvel. Western Maharashtra: Pune (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad and Kolhapur.

Pune (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad and Kolhapur. North Maharashtra: Nashik (NMC), Malegaon, Jalgaon, Dhule and Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar).

Nashik (NMC), Malegaon, Jalgaon, Dhule and Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar). Vidarbha & Marathwada: Nagpur, Akola, Amravati, Chandrapur, Latur, Nanded-Waghala, Parbhani and Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).

Counting Day Readiness

Security has been intensified at counting centers across the state. In Mumbai alone, the police have deployed over 25,000 personnel to manage the 23 designated counting locations. Due to the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) process, final results for most wards are expected to be declared by late afternoon or early evening.