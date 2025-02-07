Dimapur, Feb 7 (PTI) With an aim to promote tourism, foster sustainable logistics and enhance regional connectivity, a two-day Nagaland International Conference on Tourism, Transport and Logistics (NICTTL) started at Chumoukedima on Friday.

The event held under the theme 'Empowering Nagaland, India through Connectivity and Sustainable Development' is organised by Business Association of Nagas (BAN) and supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Tries To Sexually Assault Pregnant Woman, Pushes Her From Moving Train in Vellore; Arrested.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagaland Advisor for Industries & Commerce, Hekani Jakhalu said the government plays a crucial role in expanding and exploring tourism oppurtunities through infrastructure development.

"We need to consider the budget which is vital for both tourism and the overall economy," Jakhalu said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Will Govt Merge Pay Scales for Level 1-6 Employees? Here's What the New Proposal Says.

The budgetary constraint presents a significant challenge for the state government, she said, adding that the government cannot solve these problems alone and it requires collaborative effort.

She said the government will actively support partnerships and work together toward solutions.

Embassy of Japan, New Delhi, Second Secretary, Ryuta Saito said Japan and Nagaland share a unique historical connection through wartime experiences. "We believe Japan and Nagaland share many commonalities in terms of future goals and cultural practices, offering a strong foundation for collaboration," Saito said.

He said Japanese business people have expressed their eagerness to collaborate with people from Nagaland as their hardworking, honest and their ability to quickly adapt to Japanese work habits and styles.

They are interested in strengthening this connection, including inviting more young people from Nagaland to Japan, he said.

Last year nearly 1.4 lakh Japanese visited India but unfortunately very limited people reached Nagaland due to lack of knowledge and information about the state.

He said the Japanese government would be very interested in focusing on Nagaland due to its diverse culture and beautiful landscape, he added.

He also shared some of the programmes being implemented by the Japanese government in the northeastern state.

Chairman of the Guides Association of Bhutan, Garab Dorji said that in Bhutan tour guides are compulsory for visitors and there are around 4,000 trained guides. The role of guides in Bhutan is very important as tourists actually see through the eyes of a guide.

They play a big role in promoting Bhutan through tourists/guests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)