Vellore, February 7: A 31-year-old man was arrested allegedly for attempting to sexually assault a four-month pregnant woman in a moving train and pushing her out of the compartment near Katpadi in the district, police said on Friday. The 36-year-old victim, a native of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, was travelling alone in the women's compartment on Thursday night when the man, said to be a history-sheeter, boarded the train at Jolarpet railway station, and attempted to sexually assault her, police said.

Resisting his attempt, she ran towards the restroom in a bid to lock herself but he pursued and pushed her out of the train, a police official said. She sustained fractures on her hand and leg. Passers-by who noticed her fall from the train admitted her to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore. Salem Shocker: Man Kills Lover's Three-Year-Old Son by Banging Toddler's Head Against Wall After He Cries During Their Secret Meeting in Tamil Nadu, Arrested.

Police said Hemraj, from K V Kuppam, who was arrested based on CCTV footage, was recently let out on bail in connection with the murder of a woman in Chennai. He was booked under the Goondas Act in 2022, the police official added. The woman has been living with her husband, a tailor, and son in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur for several years. She had decided to go to her mother's home in Chittoor as she was pregnant and accordingly boarded the Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity Express alone on Thursday night. Chennai Shocker: Man Switches Identity With Brother, Deceives Police for 20 Years Leading to Wrongful Conviction of Sibling in Tamil Nadu; Accused Finally Caught.

Expressing 'shock' over the incident, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded stringent action on 'such perverts and devious characters.' "The news that an attempt to sexually assault a pregnant woman and push her off a moving train when she tried to scream is shocking. This is the height of shame that women in Tamil Nadu cannot walk safely on the roads, girls cannot go to schools, colleges, or workplaces; and now cannot even travel safely by train," Palaniswami said.

Tagging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, he said in a post on the social media platform 'X', that such atrocities showed the DMK government's failure to pay even the slightest attention to the safety of women. His ally and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth sought death penalty to be imposed on those involved in sexual crimes against women.

Expressing in a similar vein, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said the perpetrators of crimes against women should be severely punished without delay. They should not be granted bail. Steps should also be taken to strengthen police security at bus stands and trains, he said calling for effective steps to ensure women's safety in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement here, Ramadoss attributed the reasons for the rise in crimes to the criminals becoming bold enough to get away with any offences and unhindered sale of ganja. BJP state chief K Annamalai said the news on the 'heartbreaking incidents' in Tamil Nadu showed that the society was becoming unsafe and that not a day goes by without sexual crimes against women.

"Where is Tamil Nadu heading?... Aren't you bothered by the fact that women, from adults to small children, are not safe in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister @mkstalin?" Annamalai said in a post on 'X'. Ruling DMK's ally and TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai sought strict action on the offenders. Police armed with weapons should be deployed in train compartments where women travel, he suggested.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.