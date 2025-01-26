Bhubaneswar, Jan 26 (PTI) At least two persons died and 31 others were injured after a bus overturned in Odisha's Angul district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus was travelling from Baripada in Mayurbhanj district to Pallahada in Angul when the incident took place around 4 pm, they said.

The vehicle overturned near Adhina Gaham village, after the driver lost control of the bus carrying around 50 to 60 passengers, SP Rahul Jain said.

The injured were admitted to the sub-divisional hospital at Talcher, and later seven with critical wounds were shifted to Angul district headquarters hospital, Jain said.

Two passengers were declared brought-dead at hospital, the officer added.

