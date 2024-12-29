In a tragic incident, a bus carrying pilgrims overturned at Shakuntala Ghat under Boipariguda police limits in Koraput, Odisha, resulting in the death of four people and injuries to 30 others. The accident occurred on Friday, sending shockwaves through the local community. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and announced a compensation of INR 2 lakh for each victim's family. He assured that all necessary medical assistance is being provided to the injured, who have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest the possibility of the bus losing control while navigating the winding roads of the ghat. Further details are awaited as the probe continues. Odisha Road Accident: 4 People Killed, 40 Injured As Bus Overturns in Koraput.

