Hyderabad, Dec 24 (PTI) Two persons from Tamil Nadu have been taken into custody here for allegedly trying to transport drugs and a total of 3.1 kg of pseudoephedrine (a controlled substance), worth Rs 3.1 crore, was seized from them, police said on Sunday.

Acting on information, the two, both residents of Chennai, came to Hyderabad on Friday and were trying to transport the narcotic through courier when they were caught, the police said.

Both were allegedly into illegal international drug transport for the last two years, developed contacts with the global drug dealers in Australia and New Zealand and also developed contacts with suppliers of pseudoephedrine in Chennai, said a release from the Hyderabad police.

The duo was regularly transporting pseudoephedrine to Australia and New Zealand through various courier services operating from Hyderabad, it said.

To evade Customs' check at airports, they clandestinely stuffed the contraband in bangle-holders, photo-frames, saree, and linings of other apparel and acted in collusion with various courier service providers, the police said.

The service providers did not collect the KYC and made fake invoices. Besides, the drug transporters used fake aadhaar cards and SIM cards to ward off surveillance by investigation agencies, the police added.

