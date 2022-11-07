Chandigarh, Nov 7 (PTI) A CBI court in Mohali on Monday sentenced two former Punjab Police officials to life imprisonment in a fake encounter case in Tarn Taran in 1993.

The court of special CBI judge Harinder Sidhu also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Shamsher Singh, then a sub-inspector, and Jagtar Singh, then an assistant sub-inspector. It had convicted them in the fake encounter case of Harbans Singh on October 27.

The court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to Shamsher Singh and Jagtar Singh, said the counsel of Harbans Singh's brother.

In April 1993, the Sadar Tarn Taran police had claimed that three militants attacked a police team when they were taking Uboke village resident Harbans Singh for recovery of weapons, as per his disclosure statement, from the Chambal Drain area.

During cross-firing, Harbans Singh and another unidentified person were killed. Thereafter, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act against unknown militants in that year, the counsel said.

After Harbans Singh's brother filed a complaint, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a probe and found the claims of the police as suspicious. Based on inquiry, a case was registered against the police officials.

In 2002, a charge sheet was filed against four officials, including Shamsher Singh and Jagtar Singh. However, the trial remained stayed from 2006 till 2022 on the orders of higher courts.

During the trial period, two of the four cops died, the counsel said.

